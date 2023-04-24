What to Expect at Consensus 2023

“NFT” is a clunky initialization of an even clunkier phrase, non-fungible token. That’s probably a big reason why over the past year major brands such as Reddit and Starbucks (SBUX) that are looking to experiment with “digital collectibles” did so without calling them NFTs. Those who saw this as an indictment of crypto missed the counterpoint: Crypto prices were in the doldrums, and so simply slapping “Web3” or “NFT” on a project wasn’t going to help, but those brands still had enough confidence in the concept to launch them in the first place.