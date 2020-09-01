This Best of The Breakdown August 2020 edition features commentary from Hugh Hendry, Preston Pysh and Adam Tooze.
August has come to a close. In this recap and “best of” episode, NLW looks at the big themes that defined the month. Most notable was the discussion of inflation culminating in the Federal Reserve’s newly announced policy of average inflation targeting.
This episode features commentary from:
- Tony Greer - Author, Morning Navigator
- Keith McCullough - CEO, Hedgeye
- Chris McCann - General Partner, Race Capital
- Adam Tooze - Chair of History, Columbia University
- George Selgin - Director at the Cato Institute Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives
- Hugh Hendry - Legend
