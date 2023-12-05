The Funniest Anon on Crypto Twitter

Many Gwart supporters may not like hearing all this, but it’s hard to imagine Gwart caring. Gwart apparently did well for himself during DeFi Summer (2020), and is currently unemployed and in no rush to go back to work. He owns a small real-estate company and, for a time, chose to work part-time on a farm to fulfill a longtime dream. That is to say, Gwart enjoys spending his days busting chops on Twitter and stirring up trouble using his various pseudonymous accounts (Gwart is his biggest).