Hayden Adams: From Ethereum Idealist to Business Realist at Uniswap

At the time, there were big things built on Ethereum – but nothing quite like Uniswap. While giving speeches or meeting kindred spirits the world over, Adams would discuss not only the decentralized exchange but the meaning behind it. After the market collapse of 2018, continuing hacks of corporate crypto exchanges and rampant profiteering, crypto lacked a tool it could truly call its own, Adams wrote in a history of Uniswap . He recounted his thinking at the time: