Jenny Johnson Has 76-Year-Old Franklin Templeton Learning Blockchain Tricks

"Blockchain is a technology, and it's pretty efficient," Johnson said. "A transaction can happen with embedded trust. There are many roles that people have in financial services that validate, so that if you and I transact, you know you can count on it. A title company helps to ensure that there's property. Investment bankers doing certain things around making sure that the ownership is transferred appropriately. Blockchain allows it to be embedded with a smart contract in the code. And a token is just the code that says, 'When I transact it to you, you can count on a lot of those things being embedded.'"