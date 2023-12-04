Analisa Torres: The Judge Who Gave Ripple and XRP Hope

It's more than just an academic question: If an asset is a security, its issuer is subject to strict disclosure and registration rules in the U.S., rules that crypto companies say are impossible for digital asset issuers to comply with due to the very nature of decentralized, disintermediated tokens. Trading platforms listing those assets are likewise subject to a strict regulatory regime, similar to their traditional finance counterparts. And if an asset is not a security, well, things are a lot easier for all these companies.