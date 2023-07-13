Ripple Labs Ruling Throws U.S. Crypto-Token Regulation into Disarray

In my view Judge Torres’ ruling holding that it is, will likely be reversed on appeal. My hope is that Congress will get its act together and decide that it’s time for cryptocurrency tokens and cryptocurrency exchanges to receive their own purpose-built disclosure and supervisory frameworks which will take cryptocurrency regulation out of the slow and contradictory hands of our courts, and the politically motivated hands of the SEC, to allow U.S. crypto business to proceed in a more laissez-faire manner, such as is permitted in jurisdictions like the United Kingdom.