Is Michael Lewis Throwing Out His Reputation to Defend Sam Bankman-Fried?

You might be surprised to hear just how many people in crypto cite Michael Lewis, the former Wall St. bond slinger turned biggest living finance writer, as their favorite author. Many in the industry still wholeheartedly believe that crypto is something of a reformation event for the church of capital, a way to clear away decades of bureaucracy, become more personally involved in personal finances and align the world with the professed ideals of redistribution, inclusion and equality. And many see Lewis as an Abrahamic figure because of his role exposing the rot at the center of modern finance most notably through “The Big Short,” the 2008 best seller adopted by Michael Scorsese for the big screen.