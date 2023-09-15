Sam Bankman-Fried Blames Everyone but Himself for FTX's Collapse

Most notably, Bankman-Fried still seems unwilling to take any responsibility for what happened — or even register that $8 billion *somehow* went missing, people lost life savings or that he could spend the next decades of his life rotting in prison. And, somehow, his biggest regret still seems wrapped up in his fallen public persona, as if the weekly court hearings and ongoing bankruptcy process are a detour from his life as a magnanimous, beloved statesman he was destined to live.