Bitcoin ETF Applications Are Bitcoin's Best Marketing Strategy

Nowadays, with finance heavyweights such as Larry Fink talking up Bitcoin on the world stage, the masses are finally tuning in. Shortly after BlackRock filed its Bitcoin ETF application, the CEO had this to say: “Instead of investing in gold as a hedge against inflation, a hedge against the onerous problems of any one country, or the devaluation of your currency whatever country you’re in — let’s be clear, bitcoin is an international asset, it’s not based on any one currency and so it can represent an asset that people can play as an alternative.”