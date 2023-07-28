A BlackRock BTC ETF Wouldn't Be Possible Without Bitcoin Miners

A Bitcoin spot ETF validates the validators. Its arrival would be a sign that securing the network always had global significance, and that there is even more of a role to play as promising new technology finds its place in the global economy. As Wall Street and regulators debate the specifics of a spot Bitcoin ETF, miners are developing profitable business models with Ethereum and Artificial Intelligence, making the ETF debate already seem dated. I noted in another CoinDesk piece from earlier this year how our company, Bit Digital, had developed an Ethereum “Flywheel Model” wherein mined Bitcoin can be converted into Ethereum and then staked for rewards.