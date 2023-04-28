The Crypto Miner Reckoning: No Fate but What We Make

The halving will cut the amount of bitcoin that can be mined from roughly 900 per day to 450, making the asset even scarcer while providing a deflationary measure to bolster it as a store of value. Bitcoin investors own bitcoin because they believe it will rise in value, and next year’s halving event – if history is any indication – may very well deliver this. In the past, bitcoin has rallied the year ahead of halvings; bitcoin rose by 19% in the 12 months leading up to its last halving on May 11, 2020, while the halving before that in 2016 saw a 142% increase.