The Death of a Discord Server

Discord, which was originally designed for Twitch streamers to keep up with their followers was about as far away from Cisco and Mircosoft Teams and Slack as you possibly could find and still maintain enough functionality. In other words, Discord was gamified, and gaming has always been enmeshed with crypto. Several prominent community managers are rumored to have led entire armadas in “Eve Online,” a notoriously difficult Swedish space-themed MMPORG, not to mention Sam Bankman-Fried’s notorious fondness for playing “League of Legends” during Zoom calls (nota bene: an early warning sign – he apparently only ranked bronze level).