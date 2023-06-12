What the Reddit Boycott Has to Do With AI and Crypto

However, in a way, the situation might also count against crypto – if the boycott is successful. To the extent that platforms like Ethereum just want to be the substrate of a better web – a situation that requires people to build and maintain alternative applications and for users to migrate over, starting fresh on a new social network, all for the hardly-assured hope things would be better if you give people a share in the platform – then people might find that blockades are better than blockchains for getting what they want. Mass protests are picking up steam in America, and might be weaponized against companies like Facebook and Google to improve things like their privacy standards (if only most people cared) – which would certainly be easier than trying to outcompete them in the platform wars, and at least you get to keep your username.