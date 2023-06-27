Seoul: Asia’s Retail Crypto Capital Moves on After Do Kwon

A bigger obstacle, at least for now, might be Korea’s regulatory situation. President Yoon Suk-Yeol’s came to power with the promise of a crypto-friendly agenda. But he took office in May of 2022, the same month as the spectacular crash of the algorithmic stablecoin project Terra Luna. Terra Luna’s crash had a special impact in Korea — as its Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon was born in Korea and the project was extremely popular there. Korean media reported some 200,000 local victims of the crash. The project’s collapse seems to have dampened political enthusiasm for crypto, at least temporarily. Some in the Korean community complain that regulation is mostly focused on fighting crime like money laundering, rather than on fostering growth and development of the industry.