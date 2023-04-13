As Justice Is Sought for Do Kwon, South Korea’s Crypto Scene Emerges From Terra’s Shadow

When it comes to crypto, Korea is one of the most powerful markets in the world. The Korean won is the second-most traded national currency for bitcoin (BTC), after the U.S. dollar, according to Coinhills. A report by Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in September said there were nearly seven million registered crypto users in Korea. The digital asset industry market size was nearly 23 trillion won for the first half of 2022, or close to $18 billion at current exchange rates. It dropped to 19 trillion won in the second half of the year, according to a newer report.