A Straightforward Explanation for Why Financial Giants Want to Issue a Spot Bitcoin ETF

Let’s focus on BlackRock for a second. If you operate under the assumption that BlackRock has clients (it does) and those clients have money they want to give to BlackRock (they do) and those clients are willing to pay BlackRock to take care of that money (they are) and that BlackRock listens to clients (it mostly does), then it doesn’t take a massive leap of faith to believe that there is some amount of client demand for “crypto exposure” that would make offering customers exposure to crypto worth it. In exchange, of course, for a fee.