Why Short Sellers May Have a Hard Time Betting Against Tether

Some metrics could indicate increasing interest in shorting tether in recent days. For instance, the tether borrowing interest rate on the Compound decentralized lending platform spiked as high as 7.7% on June 20, after ranging between 4% and 4.4% over preceding weeks, reflecting higher borrowing demand. Curve’s 3Pool last week saw a huge spike in borrow interest in tether, largely from a single address that reportedly swapped the borrowed tether to USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market capitalization. That transaction helped nudge tether slightly off its peg in the Curve market, and more broadly. Borrow and lending activity on the Aave V2 platform has also spiked in recent weeks to levels not seen since April, according to data from Parsec (account logins required).