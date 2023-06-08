Cut the Jargon, Keep Your Promises: How Crypto Can Fix Its Image Problem

Bitcoin
$26,547.26+0.72%
Ethereum
$1,847.41+0.30%
Binance Coin
$264.33+1.82%
XRP
$0.52434424+1.25%
Cardano
$0.32365900+0.40%
Dogecoin
$0.06807791+0.99%
Solana
$18.87+0.54%
Polygon
$0.78026217+1.74%
Tron
$0.07782361+1.00%
Litecoin
$88.55-0.07%
Polkadot
$5.02+0.03%
Binance USD
$0.99979485+0.02%
Avalanche
$13.99-0.72%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000799+1.38%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,569.04+0.65%
Uniswap
$4.64+2.43%
Chainlink
$6.03+1.99%
Cosmos
$9.48-0.31%
Monero
$142.82-0.63%
Ethereum Classic
$17.02+0.76%
Stellar
$0.08724400-0.46%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.72+0.41%
Lido DAO
$2.19-6.57%
Internet Computer
$4.20+0.51%
Filecoin
$4.12-0.71%
Quant
$110.75-1.57%
Crypto.com
$0.05883436+0.24%
Aptos
$7.65-1.50%
Hedera
$0.04838530+1.04%
Arbitrum
$1.13+0.26%
VeChain
$0.01793288+0.38%
NEAR Protocol
$1.41+0.02%
ApeCoin
$2.93+1.22%
The Graph
$0.11414245+0.49%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99907947+0.02%
EOS
$0.88950000+3.71%
The Sandbox
$0.48687645-0.48%
Algorand
$0.12355603-1.99%
Elrond
$35.05-0.74%
Optimism
$1.39+0.41%
Stacks
$0.64567572+2.25%
Aave
$60.02+1.50%
Fantom
$0.29719603+1.64%
Tezos
$0.84200000-1.24%
Decentraland
$0.42103855+0.68%
Theta
$0.76505263+1.05%
Axie Infinity
$6.25-0.04%
Immutable X
$0.72170529+4.73%
Synthetix
$2.07-2.78%
Flow
$0.62814071-0.34%
NEO
$9.09+0.91%
Gala
$0.02608544+0.83%
Curve DAO Token
$0.76231876+0.04%
Bitcoin SV
$30.23+0.63%
Luna Classic
$0.00009957+6.52%
Injective Protocol
$7.07+2.45%
Maker
$627.31+0.66%
Kava.io
$0.99572295+1.39%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053+0.41%
IOTA
$0.18037387+0.50%
PAX Gold
$1,934.62+0.68%
Chiliz
$0.08791804+1.03%
Mina
$0.50111733+2.50%
eCash
$0.00002273+0.77%
Dash
$38.99+1.55%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90180129+0.84%
Woo Network
$0.21928159+1.99%
Nexo
$0.63871580-0.72%
Zilliqa
$0.02131350+2.27%
Mask Network
$4.13+1.98%
THORChain
$1.08-0.23%
dYdX
$1.98+1.28%
PancakeSwap
$1.57+2.74%
Flare
$0.01854932-3.07%
Loopring
$0.24657853+0.68%
Enjin
$0.30142461+1.01%
Convex Finance
$3.83-1.52%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19717000-0.84%
FLOKI
$0.00002719+2.16%
Illuvium
$50.23+3.30%
NEM
$0.02907852+1.33%
Holo
$0.00145292+1.10%
Oasis Network
$0.05033769+0.66%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.54%
Qtum
$2.37-0.27%
Zcash
$29.13+0.59%
Fetch.ai
$0.23033298+1.01%
Celo
$0.47305689+1.95%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.04-0.72%
Kusama
$25.81-0.46%
Ravencoin
$0.01879756+2.65%
SXP
$0.38895717+0.17%
Compound
$32.00+0.21%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.76573089+2.19%
Audius
$0.20422218+0.84%
ICON
$0.21827544+0.40%
Decred
$13.94+6.10%
BLUR
$0.42316387-0.27%
Helium
$1.43+1.92%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.64-0.05%
Stepn
$0.23171779+0.87%
IoTeX
$0.02119913-0.69%
Yearn Finance
$6,037.82+0.87%
JasmyCoin
$0.00411036+0.61%
Ankr
$0.02382710+2.79%
EthereumPoW
$1.76+3.30%
Moonbeam
$0.26286446+0.33%
0x
$0.20097762+0.50%
Braintrust
$0.66960826-2.85%
Wax
$0.04830846+0.21%
Harmony
$0.01290268+3.35%
Waves
$1.58+1.10%
Band Protocol
$1.24+3.19%
Siacoin
$0.00296364-0.22%
Sushiswap
$0.74969818+3.38%
Joe
$0.41657065+1.30%
SafePal
$0.37755172+1.20%
Aragon
$3.37+2.30%
Skale
$0.02944707-1.74%
Livepeer
$4.72-2.56%
Gains Network
$4.25+0.38%
Synapse
$0.67596631-8.77%
Stargate Finance
$0.62885576+3.13%
UMA Protocol
$1.78-2.36%
TerraUSD
$0.01300090+3.92%
Amp
$0.00221756-1.44%
DigiByte
$0.00730711+0.61%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16342251-2.06%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02344082-0.03%
Lisk
$0.78625254-1.52%
Cartesi
$0.15277329+0.46%
Polymath Network
$0.12390000+0.41%
Nervos Network
$0.00326118+2.25%
NuCypher
$0.08058396-0.01%
iExec RLC
$1.44+8.17%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-4.15%
Kyber Network
$0.55925291+0.60%
SPACE ID
$0.34473923+0.74%
Nano
$0.70962213-4.33%
OMG Network
$0.66681785+2.23%
MetisDAO
$20.28-1.54%
Syscoin
$0.11984176-0.09%
Numeraire
$13.25-0.05%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00191743-0.61%
Celsius
$0.18913029+1.70%
Chromia
$0.14102683+0.46%
Ren
$0.07949204-3.68%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20+1.51%
Steem
$0.17546838+0.04%
Dent
$0.00077608+0.39%
Secret
$0.34835865+1.65%
NKN
$0.10871758-0.24%
MOBOX
$0.34904734+0.88%
WINkLink
$0.00007016+0.07%
COTI
$0.05423807-0.84%
Civic
$0.08086437+4.73%
Bifrost
$0.04969037+2.97%
Request
$0.08169170+2.81%
Bancor
$0.39580436+2.51%
Spell Token
$0.00051182+1.79%
Keep Network
$0.10724378-2.26%
Sun Token
$0.00579897+0.30%
CEEK VR
$0.06356017+0.02%
Index Chain
$0.06682144+0.20%
WazirX
$0.10382909+1.52%
Augur
$5.94+0.47%
SuperRare
$0.07544366-0.55%
Storj
$0.32188690+6.47%
XYO Network
$0.00361113-2.23%
Stormx
$0.00392151+0.29%
Reef
$0.00185310+0.82%
LooksRare
$0.07740343+2.74%
Raydium
$0.19830502+1.88%
RACA
$0.00012432+1.96%
Moonriver
$5.80+0.82%
Saitama
$0.00086914-0.18%
Adventure Gold
$0.47433175+7.25%
GAS
$2.55-0.93%
Voyager Token
$0.12096640+0.90%
Orchid
$0.05777588-0.08%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16545493+2.78%
Polkastarter
$0.31446473+1.35%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16815989+2.46%
Verge
$0.00176287+2.39%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000011.57%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17315299+5.39%
Serum
$0.06848398+2.59%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.58+4.22%
Enzyme
$16.83-0.10%
Blue Zelle
$0.05970707+2.62%
CLV
$0.03835421+1.41%
Quickswap
$48.25+0.94%
district0x
$0.02850000+17.56%
Star Atlas
$0.00179365+9.47%
Stafi
$0.32794136+4.15%
Harvest Finance
$24.10-0.56%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00384960+13.50%
Rarible
$1.11+3.50%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01425828-0.61%
Tokemak
$0.72656788-0.67%
Quantstamp
$0.01228310+1.47%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02832711-0.24%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.02+15.44%
Pepe
$0.00000109+1.81%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99991092+0.01%
Dai
$0.99970407-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Features

Cut the Jargon, Keep Your Promises: How Crypto Can Fix Its Image Problem

Consensus 2023 attendees argued that improving crypto's image requires a clearer explanation of digital assets and a focus on tangible, user-centric products and services

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconJun 8, 2023 at 1:44 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 8, 2023 at 2:41 p.m. UTC
Is Crypto Banaished From the Banking System, Austin Convention Center: Mainstage, Austin, Texas, USA - 28 Apr 2023

CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey discussed how crypto's banking problems are downstream of the industry's image issue with Custodia Bank CEO Catlin Long, BCB Group CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie and Fortress Trust Company Chief Compliance Officer Richard Booth at Consensus 2023. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Is Crypto Banaished From the Banking System, Austin Convention Center: Mainstage, Austin, Texas, USA - 28 Apr 2023

CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey discussed how crypto's banking problems are downstream of the industry's image issue with Custodia Bank CEO Catlin Long, BCB Group CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie and Fortress Trust Company Chief Compliance Officer Richard Booth at Consensus 2023. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

It's hardly controversial to assert that cryptocurrencies have an image problem following the spectacular blowups and scandals of 2022.

From Sam Bankman-Fried's alleged misdeeds at FTX to the collapse of Do Kwon's Terra ecosystem, anyone searching for reasons to mistrust digital assets has a robust menu to pick from.

This article is excerpted from CoinDesk’s inaugural Consensus @ Consensus Report, the product of intimate, curated group discussions that took place at Consensus 2023. Click here to download the full report.

But crypto dreamers yearn for broader acceptance – even mainstream adoption – of their revolutionary creation. If they’re to have success in that, improving crypto’s image is a prerequisite.

The question is: how? A blunt message emerged at Consensus 2023: Crypto must better explain the purpose of digital assets and offer tangible, easy-to-grasp products and services that consumers actually want.

"I would love for us to start talking about the technology more, and real-world use cases," said Michelle O'Connor, vice president of brand and global communications at TaxBit, a developer of tax software for crypto owners.

However, the industry struggles to talk about broader benefits in a way that resonates. Part of what keeps crypto out of the mainstream is the bewildering storm of jargon and memes spewing from the industry, the kind of talk that few bother trying to parse.

"How can you get people to buy into a system that they don't understand on multiple levels?" said Caitlin Cook, head of marketing and communications at Hxro Labs, a crypto derivatives trading platform.

See also: Web3 Culture is Not Dead, Say Brand Leaders, NFT Builders

There's irony in crypto's need to turn around its image. The whole point of its core technology is that one need not trust the person they’re dealing with; because blockchains are "trustless," there's no intermediary who could tinker with or block a transaction. So, in theory, there should be no capacity for bad actors to do harm, which means there should be no image problem.

But the blowup of FTX, Bankman-Fried's leading crypto exchange, and other 2022 collapses showed people really were putting their trust in organizations that may not have deserved it…

Click here to download the full Consensus @ Consensus report.

Get the Consensus @ Consensus 2023 Report

Complete the form below to access the latest trends, analysis and insights gathered from the intimate group discussions that took place at Consensus 2023.

*Required information

By clicking ‘Sign Up’, you agree to recieve newsletter from CoinDesk as well as other partner offers and accept our terms of services and privacy policy.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Follow @inkbacker on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
FeaturesConsensus at C23Consensus 2023Web3Consensus @ Consensus 2023 Report