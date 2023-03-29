The Questions That Linger After Do Kwon’s Arrest

That means the two nations will have to negotiate, or perhaps compete, to see who gets first crack at him. (Though both will likely have to wait until he and his compatriot are tried in Montenegro for trying to use fake passports.) Speaking in strictly moral terms, it seems right to let South Korea go after its (alleged) homegrown con man first. For one thing, while Terraform Labs targeted Americans, it seems that a far higher proportion of South Koreans were harmed by the scheme.