CoinDesk Turns 10: 2015 – Vitalik Buterin and the Birth of Ethereum

But would Buterin have done it differently if he could do it over? It’s a difficult question for a reporter in my shoes to pose. Given Buterin’s stature (and workload), he’s not responding to emails. So many of his co-founders (how many were there?) are in the same position, or left Ethereum in acrimony and have been accused of giving twisted accounts. Thankfully, the digital entrails still exist – the countless podcasts and blog posts Ethereum’s chief architect has left behind. And like an anthropologist on a Sisyphean search for a grand unifying theory that spans human time and culture, I can only propose: