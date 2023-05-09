CoinDesk Turns 10: How The DAO Hack Changed Ethereum and Crypto

On one side were those who might be termed pragmatists. This included not just investors who wanted their money back, but figures in the Ethereum ecosystem who saw a much broader threat to their long-term goals. Even after the efforts of the Robin Hood team, the hacker still controlled $40 million worth of Ether – which at the time amounted to roughly 5% of the system’s entire market cap. So if the hacker retained control of the hacked funds, they would have a permanent dominant position in the ecosystem. That would have made it hard to ever truly take Ethereum seriously again.