CoinDesk Turns 10: What We Learned From Reporting a Decade of Crypto History

When, on April 14, our reporters Ian Allison and Tracy Wang were handed the prestigious George Polk award for stories that led to the downfall of the FTX exchange, it wasn’t just a big day for them or for CoinDesk. It mattered for crypto generally. Standing alongside reporters and editors from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Associated Press and other titans of U.S. media, our two CoinDesk rock stars showed why it’s so important that this community expose its bad actors and strive to keep public blockchains decentralized.