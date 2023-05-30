CoinDesk Turns 10: 2021 – The Year Bitcoin Became Salvadoran

What is certain is that companies and individuals are still building Bitcoin solutions in El Salvador to this day. Even though plans for El Salvador’s utopic “Bitcoin City” fell through – which was to be built at the foot of a volcano after the placement of so-called “bitcoin bonds.” Still, companies like Galoy have cropped up and are dedicated on Bitcoin in El Salvador. Others still, like Strike, have either opened up offices in El Salvador or made some sort of public commitment to the country.