Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

Japan was an early mover in crypto, and the setbacks came soon after. In 2014, Japanese exchange Mt. Gox was hacked. Then, in early 2018, hackers struck again, stealing over $500 million from Japanese exchange Coincheck in what was the biggest hack in crypto history. Not long before the Coincheck hack, Japan was poised to be a crypto capital of Asia, if not the world. But the hack spooked regulators in a big way, and Japan seemed to vanish off the crypto map. For a time it seemed almost impossible to list new tokens on exchanges.