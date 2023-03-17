The Truth About Artificial Intelligence and Creativity

Dryhurst is part of the creative team behind producer, singer (and Stanford University PhD) Holly Herndon. While a generalized processing AI can rip off any artists’ style for free, Herndon and her team are trying to beat the deepfakers at their own game by creating their own AI copycat, Holly+. Holly+ is an AI filter trained on Herndon’s own voice. It can be used by other singers who want to sound uncannily like Herndon. It can also be used to create tracks in Herndon’s style from scratch, as with a recent cover of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene.”