AI and Crypto Are Combining to Create Web3's 'Multiplayer Era'

Bitcoin
$28,296.72+2.10%
Ethereum
$1,814.10+3.24%
Binance Coin
$325.56+0.49%
XRP
$0.43640706+2.09%
Aptos
$12.95+1.46%
Cardano
$0.36708100+0.63%
Dogecoin
$0.07663388+2.47%
Polygon
$1.14+1.56%
Stellar
$0.09156500-0.08%
Solana
$21.99+1.63%
Binance USD
$0.99916012-0.06%
Chainlink
$7.50+3.19%
Polkadot
$6.31+2.74%
Crypto.com
$0.06980434+0.03%
Litecoin
$95.40+8.64%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001080+0.90%
Uniswap
$6.25+1.43%
Tron
$0.06499754+5.03%
Avalanche
$17.37+1.81%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,286.31+2.14%
Cosmos
$11.56-1.52%
Quant
$125.35-0.60%
Monero
$161.92+6.21%
Ethereum Classic
$20.74+0.88%
dYdX
$2.58+2.79%
Internet Computer
$5.18+1.10%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.87+1.15%
Filecoin
$6.02+4.57%
Lido DAO
$2.28-3.68%
Stepn
$0.40615323+2.56%
Hedera
$0.06206662+1.51%
Curve DAO Token
$0.96448501+0.92%
NEAR Protocol
$2.02+2.30%
VeChain
$0.02358008+1.58%
Algorand
$0.21722149+0.98%
ApeCoin
$4.19+3.39%
Stacks
$1.13-3.19%
The Graph
$0.15096586-2.83%
Decentraland
$0.61068607+2.78%
Fantom
$0.48060567-1.10%
NEO
$13.14+8.02%
EOS
$1.15+2.15%
Aave
$76.46-0.76%
The Sandbox
$0.65769473+1.39%
Elrond
$44.29+3.43%
Tezos
$1.16+1.93%
Immutable X
$1.20-2.17%
Flow
$1.01+1.46%
Theta
$1.04+1.90%
Axie Infinity
$8.61+1.40%
Luna Classic
$0.00012566-0.16%
Synthetix
$2.70-1.12%
Mina
$0.90688790+9.78%
Optimism
$2.43-3.91%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99388552+1.97%
Dash
$64.40+11.53%
Bitcoin SV
$37.22+3.66%
Maker
$709.46+3.66%
PancakeSwap
$3.73-0.33%
Chiliz
$0.12118223+0.10%
Mask Network
$6.42+18.43%
eCash
$0.00003135+1.78%
IOTA
$0.21488232+2.02%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+1.63%
Convex Finance
$5.33-0.44%
PAX Gold
$1,991.40+0.42%
Zcash
$37.36+6.41%
Zilliqa
$0.02806758+1.57%
Loopring
$0.36305576+5.63%
Compound
$44.36+1.64%
FTX Token
$1.33-1.66%
THORChain
$1.44+3.60%
Fetch.ai
$0.38569903-0.26%
Nexo
$0.71286316+3.45%
Enjin
$0.39691015+0.49%
Kava.io
$0.86853635-0.96%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24878000+3.28%
NEM
$0.04002743+3.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.83+0.09%
Injective Protocol
$4.38+1.60%
Qtum
$3.32+3.72%
Woo Network
$0.20497640+0.60%
Decred
$22.02+13.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.34-5.10%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.57+3.43%
Ravencoin
$0.02675268+2.03%
Yearn Finance
$8,650.35+1.09%
Gala
$0.04170987+0.86%
Kusama
$34.49+1.65%
Celo
$0.62036597+0.85%
Oasis Network
$0.05938839+2.52%
Audius
$0.28446330+1.82%
Ankr
$0.03444353+2.72%
Sushiswap
$1.07-0.60%
OMG Network
$1.87+4.83%
IoTeX
$0.02571806+3.48%
UMA Protocol
$2.09+0.60%
0x
$0.23497647+2.86%
JasmyCoin
$0.00488414+2.26%
Moonbeam
$0.38884763+1.26%
Ribbon Finance
$0.22691208-4.95%
Amp
$0.00400818+4.05%
Waves
$2.23-0.81%
Band Protocol
$1.76+4.45%
Siacoin
$0.00410031+3.04%
TerraUSD
$0.02126338-2.10%
Nervos Network
$0.00618172+5.86%
ICON
$0.22163590+5.77%
Skale
$0.04416685+13.11%
Livepeer
$7.03+5.72%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03452221-3.92%
Polymath Network
$0.16517370-6.23%
iExec RLC
$2.21+7.67%
DigiByte
$0.00976133+2.43%
Wax
$0.06871548+0.83%
MetisDAO
$28.86+2.51%
NuCypher
$0.11997730+0.06%
Celsius
$0.36470765-0.50%
Lisk
$1.07+2.29%
Cartesi
$0.15270785+1.62%
SafePal
$0.45572574+2.49%
Joe
$0.42332718+11.34%
SXP
$0.27773764+2.85%
Syscoin
$0.18762142+5.63%
Secret
$0.66143493+0.24%
Nano
$0.90768673+2.78%
Numeraire
$18.41+1.42%
Keep Network
$0.20205509+1.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00278000+1.55%
Bancor
$0.57566141+0.99%
Civic
$0.10737494+2.40%
Ren
$0.10655397-1.66%
Spell Token
$0.00071123+1.60%
Voyager Token
$0.33630811-2.14%
Aragon
$2.45+4.08%
Augur
$8.67+3.31%
Chromia
$0.16407262+8.23%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72-1.68%
Steem
$0.20897810+1.50%
COTI
$0.07354727+0.68%
MOBOX
$0.49365289-0.12%
WazirX
$0.17082724+3.20%
Request
$0.09968103+2.06%
NKN
$0.11077630+3.71%
XYO Network
$0.00525370-2.84%
Sun Token
$0.00665902+0.61%
Serum
$0.21617646-6.50%
Stormx
$0.00572917+1.12%
Orchid
$0.08866683+2.26%
Storj
$0.36406287+1.05%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.38+2.36%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27839833-0.40%
Moonriver
$8.49+0.98%
Alpaca Finance
$0.31362815+1.92%
Verge
$0.00288925+1.35%
Polkastarter
$0.43106462+1.99%
Quickswap
$88.90+1.59%
Index Chain
$0.05347274+0.43%
Raydium
$0.24636014+0.24%
Enzyme
$21.61+1.37%
CLV
$0.06380515+0.69%
Harvest Finance
$35.30-0.16%
district0x
$0.02956509-4.73%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00354294-0.49%
Kyber Network
$0.71448233+0.74%
SuperRare
$0.12113030+2.33%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09686033+5.16%
Quantstamp
$0.01665530+2.12%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.26357068-4.39%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
ARB Protocol
$1.41+11.37%
Tether
$1.00-0.14%
USD Coin
$0.99915910+0.01%
Dai
$0.99909238-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

AI and Crypto Are Combining to Create Web3's 'Multiplayer Era'

Creating with code has never been easier. Web3 tooling shows us how it can be equitable and collaborative.

By Caitlin Burns
AccessTimeIconMar 14, 2023 at 2:04 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 23, 2023 at 9:14 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconMar 14, 2023 at 2:04 p.m. UTCUpdated Mar 23, 2023 at 9:14 p.m. UTC
Video game controller (Jose Gil/Unsplash)

Video game controller (Jose Gil/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconMar 14, 2023 at 2:04 p.m. UTCUpdated Mar 23, 2023 at 9:14 p.m. UTC
Yat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman
Animoca Brands
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat
Yat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman
Animoca Brands
Consensus 2023 Logo
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat

Caitlin Burns is the director of story for Palm NFT Studio, and a media consultant.

Yat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman
Animoca Brands
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat
Yat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman
Animoca Brands
Consensus 2023 Logo
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat

Technology hype cycles that get people excited and concerned are as expected as the changing seasons. This year the conversation is around artificial intelligence (AI).

OpenAI’s ChatGPT will either save the business world or automate it away. Stable Diffusion and Lensa apps are either going to destroy the art business or open up a new world of creativity to newcomers with big ideas. Like all innovations, these tools will lead to as many questions and concerns as optimistic use cases.

This article is part of CoinDesk’s “Culture Week.” Caitlin Burns is Palm NFT Studio’s director of story.

Thankfully, another technological innovation, Web3, could drive AI in a more manageable and democratic direction. The difference could be seen by examining earlier hype cycles around virtual and augmented reality (aka VR and AR), which required big budgets, big teams and bulky hardware.

See also: AI Could Help Build More-Efficient Crypto Markets | Opinion

While there are large players in Web3, it is also a field for anyone to join and make an impact. And, at least for today, the same is true for AI. Together, these technologies have emerged to make technology more “multiplayer.” And in particular, Web3 and AI are democratizing art, making it more accessible to more creators.

AI art tools make creating with code accessible

The next several years will be fascinating to watch as AI art apps battle it out with artists in court about the sourcing of the images their tools were “trained” on, and whether or not their tools make it easy to spam people or create malware (they do). The debate will continue. But for many creators these tools have become rapidly integrated into workflows. OpenAI went from zero to over one million users in less than five days.

There is clear demand for tools that help people create written and visual content quickly. For creators who are good at ideas and prompts but aren’t skilled artists themselves, access to text-to-image apps is particularly exciting. Being able to conceptualize your ideas can mean creating better pitches, working faster with creative teams. You can build projects faster and at less cost. And while the output of these images may not be perfect, it’s good enough to convey an idea in a simple, visual format.

There’s some really delightful pieces being built using AI art tools, despite it being early days for public use. The Bestiary Chronicles uses AI art to flesh out original human-written stories by Steve Coulson. An 11-year-old wrote a text-based video game in ChatGPT that went viral. MusicLM lets users create music from text. There’s an infinite "Seinfeld"-like show on Twitch. Finally, CatGPT will generate text based on human language prompts in cat. It may be a chatbot but you’re nothing in the zeitgeist until you’re a cat meme.

The world will continue to refine, regulate and determine long-term demand for these technologies’ capabilities but they make a promise: AI art tools allow creators to convey their ideas quickly and at lower cost than ever before.

Web3 projects teach people how to create together

While a solo creator can create a work of art using AI art apps without collaborators, Web3 projects help people learn how to create stories and productions together in real time. Non-fungible token (NFT) collections like Broadside, DC Bat Cowls and DuskBreakers are built to bring audience members together through highly interactive features accessible through ownership. They’re designed to create a community and allow that community to create together.

These generative storytelling NFT projects give each holder a character and the keys to shape the storyworld. For some collections, like the original Batman comic book series "Batman: The Legacy Cowl," work is done in real time by DC Comics artists, based on the votes of the community. Other projects like Broadside grant collectors the ability to write and create their own in-world stories thanks to CC0 licenses.

Similarly, governance tooling provides a framework for individuals to learn how to create, together. DAOs rely on collective decision-making supported by Web3 technology to guide the growth of shared tools, resources and environments. While these communal structures are also emergent and developing alongside regulatory precedent, it’s clear that two major innovations are happening, and as they converge, very interesting things will come to life.

The multiplayer era

What we’re beginning to see is the foundation for creativity’s multiplayer era:

  • AI art tools help creators convey and concept ideas quickly.
  • Web3 communities create source materials and distribution channels to communities that share and are interested in shared content.
  • Web3 tools allow communities to have a greater voice and share in the decision making process of shared intellectual properties.

As AI art tools show us how to communicate ideas quickly, Web3 tools help us create projects together in more equitable ways.

See also: What Kind of Culture Are We Building in Web3?

If you want to bring an idea to life, you can now get your first ideas created fast. If you want to start building a project for what you’ve created, you can leverage Web3 mechanics like tokenized ownership, generative storytelling and governance.

As these technology categories grow together, the possibilities for shared creation are exciting. With more access, and more participation, what will the storytelling formats of the future look like? As we begin to collaborate more deeply with code, we may begin to collaborate more deeply with one another, too.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Consensus Magazine LogoJoin The Most Influential Conversation in Crypto and Web3!Secure Your Seat
Issue Week
Issue 21Culture Week 2023Explore This Issue
More from Consensus Magazine
Senator Cynthia 'Crypto Queen' Lummis: Lack of Laws Pushing Industry Overseas
Jeff Wilser
Mar 20, 2023
(Ian Suarez/CoinDesk)
NBA vs NFL: What Dapper Labs’ Big-League Collectibles Say About Launching NFTs for Sports
David Z. Morris
Mar 17, 2023
NBA TOP SHOT NFTs (nbatopshot.com)
Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank Reignite ‘Moral Hazard’ Dilemma Bitcoin Was Designed to End
David Z. Morris
Mar 13, 2023
(Jason Edwards/Getty Images)
Stepn Was a Runaway Success During COVID but Can It Keep Moving Forward?
Jeff Wilser
Mar 13, 2023
(Bruno Nascimento/Unsplash)
How Web3 Animation Project 'The Gimmicks' Survives a Crypto Winter
Jeff Wilser
Mar 14, 2023
(Ian Suarez/CoinDesk)
Binance Can’t Keep Its Story Straight on Misplaced $1.8B USDC
David Z. Morris
Mar 1, 2023
CDCROP: Founder and CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as "CZ", attends the "CZ meets Italy" at Palazzo Brancaccio on May 10, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Keep Crypto in America
Emily Parker
Mar 2, 2023
(Sonny Ross/CoinDesk)
After FTX: How Congress Is Gearing Up to Regulate Crypto
Jesse Hamilton
Jan 23, 2023
(Rachel Sun/CoinDesk)
Consensus Magazine LogoJoin The Most Influential Conversation in Crypto and Web3!Secure Your Seat

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Caitlin Burns

Caitlin Burns is the director of story for Palm NFT Studio, and a media consultant.

Read more about
OpinionAIAi artCodingWeb3Culture Week