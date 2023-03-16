How AI Is Changing Artistic Creation and Challenging IP Laws

“Intellectual property law has historically focused on protecting the fruit of human intellect,” said McDonald, citing an August 2022 case in which the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia affirmed that only a “natural person” can be considered an inventor. In another recent instance, USCO rescinded a copyright registration granted to AI artist Kristina Kashtanova for her graphic novel because the artist failed to disclose that the images in the book were generated with the help of Midjourney. After careful review, the office granted protection only for the text and compilation of the book but not for the images because they were “not the product of human authorship.”