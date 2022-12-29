It’s Been a Year Since NFTs Exploded. Where Are We Headed?

Given the pace at which the NFT market moves, it’s certain that new trends will emerge in 2023. Use cases for NFTs will continue to expand and builders will create new tools for experimentation and creative collaboration. While 2021 was all about hype, 2022 was about introspection and revisiting why builders turned to Web3 in the first place. And as we approach a new year, one thing is clear: the relatively nascent NFT space still has room to grow.