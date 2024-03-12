Prediction Market Kalshi to Take Bets on Crypto (Settled in Dollars)

Typically, prediction markets are framed as yes-or-no questions about verifiable outcomes within a set time period. For example, on Kalshi's " US bans TikTok this year? " market, "yes" shares were trading Sunday at 25 cents, signaling the market saw a 25% chance of a ban before Dec. 31, and "no" shares were changing hands at 78 cents. Each share pays out $1 if the prediction turns out to be correct, and bupkis if it's wrong.