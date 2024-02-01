Superstate Debuts Tokenized Short-Term Treasury Fund on Ethereum to Compete for Zero-Yield Stablecoins

Blockchain-based asset-management firm Superstate debuted its first tokenized U.S. Treasury fund offering on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, the company said Thursday in a press release. Superstate created its own private fund to directly hold short duration Treasury bills, and is targeting returns in line with the federal funds rate. Investors may make deposits in U.S. dollars or Circle's USDC stablecoin, and receive USTB tokens that represent their investment in the fund. Users may self-custody the tokens or opt for the custody services of Superstate partners Anchorage Digital and BitGo.