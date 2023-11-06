U.S. Treasuries Spearhead Tokenization Boom

One reason has nothing to do with crypto and everything to do with macro-economic forces. “The exceptional growth was fueled by the rise in U.S. treasury yields,” says Carlos Gonzalez Campo, a Research Analyst at 21.co. Thanks to the gauntlet of rate hikes by the Fed, the three-month treasury yield surged from virtually 0% at the end of 2021 to over 5% at the time of this writing. Not bad for the “boring” asset. “Amidst the uncertain macro and geopolitical environment,” says Gonzalez Campo, “there has been a ‘flight to safety’ to U.S. Treasuries.”