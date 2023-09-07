Tokenization Advocacy Group Wants to Bring the 'Next Trillion' of Assets to Blockchain

Bitcoin
$25,669.80-0.17%
Ethereum
$1,627.20-0.24%
Binance Coin
$213.95-0.42%
XRP
$0.49925468-1.24%
Dogecoin
$0.06318723-2.12%
Cardano
$0.25360888-0.95%
Solana
$19.42-1.53%
Tron
$0.07880046+1.63%
Toncoin
$1.82+0.30%
Polkadot
$4.25-0.44%
Polygon
$0.55478406-0.16%
Litecoin
$62.70-0.44%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000759-2.00%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,810.67-0.45%
Bitcoin Cash
$190.73-1.09%
Avalanche
$9.91-1.38%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.77+0.95%
Stellar
$0.12216492+1.99%
Chainlink
$6.22+1.61%
Uniswap
$4.42+0.01%
TrueUSD
$0.99797348-0.05%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.12%
Monero
$141.89+1.64%
OKB
$41.81-0.44%
Ethereum Classic
$15.33-0.93%
Cosmos
$6.85-0.08%
Hedera
$0.04880329-0.30%
Internet Computer
$3.32-0.69%
Quant
$100.35+1.11%
Filecoin
$3.23-2.48%
Lido DAO
$1.58-3.21%
Cronos
$0.05042847+0.62%
Aptos
$5.54-0.58%
Arbitrum
$0.90457667-0.77%
VeChain
$0.01551421-0.96%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+0.24%
Optimism
$1.31-0.97%
Maker
$1,132.29+2.28%
Kaspa
$0.03901571+1.36%
Aave
$55.09-0.49%
The Graph
$0.08643297-0.96%
Synthetix
$2.34-5.98%
XDC Network
$0.05437638-4.95%
Algorand
$0.09418410+0.12%
USDD
$0.99597077-0.01%
Tezos
$0.68600000-1.29%
Stacks
$0.45880885-1.09%
EOS
$0.57406264-1.15%
MultiverseX
$24.56-1.16%
The Sandbox
$0.30534399-1.64%
Theta
$0.62092415-1.00%
Immutable X
$0.54025423-2.02%
Axie Infinity
$4.51-0.64%
Bitcoin SV
$30.24-0.29%
Injective Protocol
$6.84-0.13%
Fantom
$0.20088068-0.51%
Radix
$0.05324510-0.07%
Decentraland
$0.29411249-1.01%
GateToken
$3.91-1.25%
Render Token
$1.43+4.33%
NEO
$7.37-0.08%
Kava.io
$0.67790835+1.27%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99750848-1.19%
ApeCoin
$1.35+0.22%
IOTA
$0.17428106+2.19%
THORChain
$1.58+0.57%
PAX Gold
$1,905.90-0.42%
Rocket Pool
$22.95-2.63%
Flow
$0.43459444-3.10%
eCash
$0.00002307-1.80%
Klaytn
$0.13247694-0.49%
Gala
$0.01597425-1.43%
Chiliz
$0.05945714-3.19%
Frax Share
$5.54-2.84%
KuCoin Token
$3.99+0.22%
BitTorrent
$0.00000041-2.83%
Huobi Token
$2.42-3.21%
Casper
$0.03407859-0.94%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44002963-1.21%
Sui
$0.48028217-3.83%
Mina
$0.37633392+0.16%
dYdX
$2.08-2.26%
Luna Classic
$0.00006036-0.39%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80110870-0.17%
Nexo
$0.58521535-0.29%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.24%
GMX
$34.12+0.39%
Astar
$0.05803495+4.89%
Dash
$25.81+0.12%
Flare
$0.01274525-1.88%
Woo Network
$0.16157632-2.01%
Zilliqa
$0.01629823-1.73%
Arweave
$4.22-2.36%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-0.63%
Compound
$39.62-2.26%
Gnosis
$103.91-3.18%
Conflux
$0.12509297-1.96%
Enjin
$0.25977176-2.76%
Fetch.ai
$0.24541354-5.03%
1inch Network
$0.24387915-3.31%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16713000-1.66%
SafePal
$0.59057704-2.57%
Illuvium
$40.92-0.56%
SingularityNET
$0.19063270+1.05%
SEI
$0.12889033+0.35%
Loopring
$0.18324132-1.34%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.90+3.10%
Qtum
$2.13-3.19%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.96888499-7.57%
NEM
$0.02442025-1.59%
Osmosis
$0.35742377-1.24%
Celo
$0.42455987-2.43%
Helium
$1.48-2.38%
Mask Network
$2.59-3.10%
Convex Finance
$2.55-4.76%
Decred
$13.10+0.18%
Zcash
$24.74-0.68%
Oasis Network
$0.03994734-0.44%
Livepeer
$6.76-9.16%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.43-3.35%
Holo
$0.00104625-0.50%
Ankr
$0.01858271+0.71%
Wemix
$0.58278523-0.38%
JasmyCoin
$0.00375709+0.25%
Beldex
$0.03248495-3.94%
Ravencoin
$0.01502351-2.13%
Yearn Finance
$5,378.98-1.88%
Aragon
$4.38-0.58%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.31%
Stepn
$0.15755139-1.58%
BLUR
$0.19054862-4.70%
Kusama
$18.95-1.72%
Audius
$0.15116858-1.08%
FLOKI
$0.00001683-0.88%
Golem
$0.16461761-0.80%
Worldcoin
$1.24+4.60%
ICON
$0.16421326-0.66%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19281091-1.45%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40729545-0.46%
Waves
$1.49-0.61%
Balancer
$3.40+0.14%
SXP
$0.25076687-0.48%
EthereumPoW
$1.34-1.37%
Siacoin
$0.00277467-1.24%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32711374-0.31%
IoTeX
$0.01475041+2.47%
Axelar
$0.35765629-2.90%
Band Protocol
$1.02-2.11%
Biconomy
$0.20764658-2.32%
Merit Circle
$0.29329404-2.99%
Moonbeam
$0.18530728+1.69%
Wax
$0.03873561-2.41%
Kadena
$0.49104259+1.23%
TerraUSD
$0.01190714+0.58%
Harmony
$0.00941917-1.42%
Polymath Network
$0.12830000+1.74%
Sushiswap
$0.58687233-1.53%
DigiByte
$0.00665976+1.18%
Stargate Finance
$0.53315284+0.06%
API3
$1.09-6.14%
Amp
$0.00182777-2.22%
Skale
$0.02175244+0.52%
UMA Protocol
$1.38-0.61%
Lisk
$0.69855832-1.62%
Horizen
$7.10-2.24%
Kyber Network
$0.54093308-1.16%
Gains Network
$3.21-1.42%
OriginTrail
$0.24110680+2.45%
Joe
$0.26933164+6.50%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.83-7.92%
Numeraire
$14.34-0.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00271640-1.88%
Cartesi
$0.12363823-0.42%
Core
$0.55692203-0.11%
Nano
$0.62860066-3.00%
PlayDapp
$0.14634309-0.86%
Coin98
$0.14038110-1.70%
Liquity
$0.85124976-4.96%
iExec RLC
$1.07-1.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.15%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$10.91+14.02%
Perpetual Protocol
$1.06+35.74%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-1.25%
Steem
$0.15596116-3.60%
Radiant Capital
$0.22415846-0.36%
Marlin
$0.00840906+5.84%
Radworks
$1.34-1.20%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01332561+0.54%
Celer Network
$0.01148815-0.77%
Synapse
$0.33710555-3.24%
OMG Network
$0.44402208-6.30%
Bancor
$0.42644399-2.35%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.77148515-0.98%
Syscoin
$0.08399399-1.96%
Gitcoin
$0.98741062-2.69%
Hashflow
$0.34086441-2.72%
WINkLink
$0.00006170+0.30%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00142794+0.58%
Sweat Economy
$0.00761702-2.06%
SPACE ID
$0.20642222-2.92%
Dent
$0.00061088-0.44%
Powerledger
$0.13475451-0.02%
NKN
$0.08890926+0.19%
Celsius
$0.13553190-5.78%
Bluzelle
$0.13566602-0.27%
Civic
$0.06924889-0.10%
Verge
$0.00332786-0.10%
Bifrost
$0.03878176-2.70%
Secret
$0.25367303-1.69%
Galxe
$1.13+1.32%
Stormx
$0.00473336-1.42%
Chromia
$0.08826170-0.91%
MOBOX
$0.24216740-0.85%
Request
$0.06522385-1.32%
Sun Token
$0.00521910-1.86%
MetisDAO
$11.32-1.13%
COTI
$0.03989936+0.59%
Spell Token
$0.00040088+1.10%
Keep Network
$0.08599701+1.12%
Ren
$0.04517685-4.29%
WazirX
$0.09804146+0.02%
ARPA
$0.04473079+0.25%
XYO Network
$0.00305509-1.76%
Verasity
$0.00409111-0.89%
Adventure Gold
$0.53379436-2.46%
Aavegotchi
$0.80541591-0.35%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22123731-0.06%
Boba Network
$0.11907538+0.97%
Badger DAO
$2.01-2.92%
Origin Protocol
$0.07832962+3.47%
Raydium
$0.17147968-2.53%
SuperRare
$0.06117894-1.76%
Alien Worlds
$0.01023574-2.18%
Orchid
$0.06238477-0.93%
Index Chain
$0.04756452-2.50%
Voyager Token
$0.12138477+2.77%
MOON
$0.32801984-2.36%
Rally
$0.00670738-2.81%
Storj
$0.23284634-0.75%
Reef
$0.00146703-3.75%
CEEK VR
$0.04019022-1.35%
Moonriver
$4.26+1.10%
TrueFi
$0.03104216+0.44%
RACA
$0.00009692-0.06%
Maple
$4-10.20%
GAS
$2.25-0.76%
LCX
$0.04028834-4.20%
LooksRare
$0.05496431+0.61%
Saitama
$0.00065663+1.35%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.03-19.87%
Ethernity
$1.51-2.68%
DIA
$0.23572772-2.41%
Polkastarter
$0.25732720-1.04%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10698427+1.06%
Travala.com
$0.45524000-3.97%
CLV
$0.03177426-2.45%
Keep3rV1
$45.04+3.86%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18736382-2.92%
Virtua
$0.01992535-0.58%
Alchemix
$10.97+0.01%
BarnBridge
$2.23-2.54%
Enzyme
$14.24-1.72%
Star Atlas
$0.00145492-0.34%
MXC
$0.00827718-8.18%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13236893-0.75%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075953-2.78%
Kishu Inu
$0.990447e--2.41%
district0x
$0.02358102-2.22%
0x
$0.17151023-1.83%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.92-0.27%
Harvest Finance
$22.02+0.68%
Velas
$0.00573521-4.54%
StaFi
$0.24571318+1.13%
Serum
$0.03640032+4.93%
Decentral Games
$0.01819145-2.66%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000062-0.11%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00305217-1.18%
Tamadoge
$0.01105895+0.85%
Rarible
$0.93704589-0.34%
Bonk
$0.00000023-1.95%
Augur
$1.11-1.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00965579+1.26%
Tokemak
$0.44298482-1.42%
Quantstamp
$0.01016553+2.31%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01317556-2.22%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04355557+6.20%
FTX Token
$1.05-2.69%
Braintrust
$0.30766133+4.14%
Pepe
$0.00000079-1.02%
BitDAO
$0.42504322-3.81%
Threshold
$0.01700090-1.36%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08260517-3.32%
Human
$0.04574179-2.24%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.31%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04-0.16%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.82%
PayPal USD
$0.99655764-0.75%
Tether
$0.99937400-0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.18%
Dai
$1.00-0.17%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Tokenization Advocacy Group Wants to Bring the 'Next Trillion' of Assets to Blockchain

Founding members such as Coinbase, Circle and Aave Companies aim to foster the use of blockchain technology for traditional assets.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
(Ryan Quintal/Unsplash, Modified by CoinDesk)

(Ryan Quintal/Unsplash, Modified by CoinDesk)

Crypto industry heavyweights want to encourage more groups to bring traditional financial assets on a blockchain with a new advocacy group for tokenization unveiled Wednesday.

The Tokenized Asset Coalition aims to bring the “next trillion dollars of assets” on-chain through education, advocacy and fostering adoption of public blockchains, asset tokenization and institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) in the broader financial space, a press release said.

Read more: The Trillion Dollar Crypto Opportunity: Real World Asset Tokenization

The group’s founding members are crypto exchange Coinbase, stablecoin issuer Circle, layer 2 network Base, DeFi lending platforms Aave Companies, Centrifuge, Credix, Goldfinch and real-world asset data platform RWA.xyz.

The new group comes as asset tokenization has become a trend within the crypto space. The term stands for transforming old-school financial assets such as bonds, private credit or real-estate – often referred to as real-world assets – into tokens on a blockchain.

Tokenized assets have the potential to disrupt the current financial infrastructure and create a more efficient system, Bank of America (BAC) said. The market for tokenized assets could mushroom to $16 trillion by 2030, according to a Boston Consulting Group report.

“The Tokenized Asset Coalition believes that public crypto rails offer superior efficiency, cost savings and transparency compared to legacy systems,” the press release said. “By fostering collaboration, education and the development of on-chain infrastructure, the Coalition aims to address the inefficiencies, lack of transparency and fragmentation inherent in traditional financial systems.”

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.