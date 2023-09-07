Tokenization Advocacy Group Wants to Bring the 'Next Trillion' of Assets to Blockchain
Founding members such as Coinbase, Circle and Aave Companies aim to foster the use of blockchain technology for traditional assets.
Crypto industry heavyweights want to encourage more groups to bring traditional financial assets on a blockchain with a new advocacy group for tokenization unveiled Wednesday.
The Tokenized Asset Coalition aims to bring the “next trillion dollars of assets” on-chain through education, advocacy and fostering adoption of public blockchains, asset tokenization and institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) in the broader financial space, a press release said.
The group’s founding members are crypto exchange Coinbase, stablecoin issuer Circle, layer 2 network Base, DeFi lending platforms Aave Companies, Centrifuge, Credix, Goldfinch and real-world asset data platform RWA.xyz.
The new group comes as asset tokenization has become a trend within the crypto space. The term stands for transforming old-school financial assets such as bonds, private credit or real-estate – often referred to as real-world assets – into tokens on a blockchain.
Tokenized assets have the potential to disrupt the current financial infrastructure and create a more efficient system, Bank of America (BAC) said. The market for tokenized assets could mushroom to $16 trillion by 2030, according to a Boston Consulting Group report.
“The Tokenized Asset Coalition believes that public crypto rails offer superior efficiency, cost savings and transparency compared to legacy systems,” the press release said. “By fostering collaboration, education and the development of on-chain infrastructure, the Coalition aims to address the inefficiencies, lack of transparency and fragmentation inherent in traditional financial systems.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.