Crypto Hedge Funds Will Shake Up the Industry: Crypto Long & Short

Curve Finance is one of the more important players in decentralized finance (DeFi), a platform where traders can swap stablecoins or other products pegged to the same underlying asset. This is geeky stuff that serves as core infrastructure in DeFi. It was just exploited, with about $70 million taken from customers . Not great. But it gets worse. Curve’s CRV token dropped as a result, spelling potential trouble for founder Michael Egorov’s $168 million lending position backed by CRV. That stash gets liquidated if CRV gets too low and its price got uncomfortably close, raising a potential systemic risk for DeFi given how integral Curve is in that space. He managed to get a bailout from various parties including Justin Sun. Trouble briefly got real centralized in DeFi. CoinDesk’s Daniel Kuhn explores all this with the provocatively titled column, “ DeFi Died and We Didn’t Even Notice .”