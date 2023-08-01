DeFi Died and We Didn’t Even Notice

Perhaps most importantly, as my colleague, Shaurya Malwa, suggested, why did “Richie rich devs” wait until the last minute for calamity to strike to take action? It’s not like this was a big secret. Research group Gauntlet was sending out warning signs as early as January about Egorov’s highly-leveraged financial position, though its formal proposal to freeze CRV on Aave V2 did not pass. Venture capitalists behind ParaFi, Framework and 1kx even sued Egorov this year, not because of his dangerous loan book but because they felt they were owed a greater equity stake in Curve as early backers.