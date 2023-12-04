Web3 Attribution Platform Spindl Teams Up With AppsFlyer to Improve Blockchain Gaming Analytics
Spindl, an attribution and analytics platform looking to improve how marketing for Web3 games, has teamed up with AppsFlyer, a company which has done something similar over a number of years in the Web2 world.
AppsFlyer has been providing attribution - the process of determining which marketing techniques are turning into sales - for mobile gaming since 2011, for which it has raised $300 million in venture capital.
Spindl was formed two years ago from the aim to build a Web3-native version of this sort of platform that blockchain-based games can use as a basis for their strategy.
However, this has proved difficult as most "Web3 games" are in fact a hybrid of on-chain and off-chain, which is where Spindl needs the functionality provided by AppsFlyer.
The two firms will be integrating their data sets to allow developers to map their user journeys which span Web2 events - like clicks and app installs - and Web3 events like NFT mints, according to a blog shared with CoinDesk on Monday.
Web2 is the current incarnation of the internet built around mobile apps and social media, and Web3 refers to the next incarnation focused on decentralization and built on blockchain technology.
Spindl founder Antonio García Martínez sees the partnership as a sign that Web2 and Web3 gaming are merging.
"Every Web 3 gaming dashboard has missing data around onchain revenue and user actions, presenting a very partial picture," he wrote. "Worse still: the more onchain a game is, the more wrong basic metrics like lifetime value are."
