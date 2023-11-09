Crypto for Advisors: Innovating Legacy Programs with Blockchain

In 2023 we have seen consumer backlash as brands try and extract more value from consumers in order to gain access to perks that had seemed standard. Just witness the mea culpa that Delta issued after a fierce response to them raising the minimum spend and number of flights needed to access even their lowest-level flier perks. Which leads us to a simple premise sparked by Salesforce’s Marc Mathieu, to paraphrase: "Brands should not try and extract the most value from their top customers, but figure out how to reward their best customers and make them feel special." To take that one step further, what if there were systems in place that rewarded a variety of actions both owned and operated by the brand and those out in the social and experiential world? This is where the blockchain comes in.