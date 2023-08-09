Microsoft and Aptos Labs Collaborate on New AI Blockchain Solutions
Aptos, a reincarnation of Facebook's Diem blockchain, is integrating Microsoft's AI infrastructure to support users and developers.
Aptos Labs, a layer 1 blockchain started by former Facebook employees to bring the company's scrapped Diem project (formerly Libra) to life, is expanding its tools and services using Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) tech.
The Aptos token (APT) surged about 15% to $7.70 after the announcement was made.
According to a press release, Aptos is leveraging Microsoft's infrastructure to deploy new offerings that combine AI and blockchain, including a new chatbot called Aptos Assistant, which will answer user questions about the Aptos ecosystem and provide helpful resources to developers building smart contracts and decentralized apps. The chatbot is powered by Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.
"Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies are quickly converging for one important reason: they are both generational breakthroughs that profoundly impact the evolution of the internet and shape society,” said Mo Shaikh, CEO of Aptos Labs.
Aptos is also integrating Move, its native programming language, onto Github's Copilot service, an AI programming tool, to support "contract development, unit testing, formatting and prover specifications."
“By fusing Aptos Labs' technology with the Microsoft Azure Open AI Service capabilities, we aim to democratize the use of blockchain enabling users to seamlessly onboard to Web3 and innovators to develop new exciting decentralized applications using AI," said Rashmi Misra, general manager of AI and emerging technologies at Microsoft.
The two companies have also agreed to explore blockchain-based financial service solutions, including asset tokenization, payment options and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to expand the use cases of blockchain. Aptos will run validator nodes on Microsoft Azure to enhance the security of its network.
A representative for Aptos told CoinDesk that Microsoft and Aptos Labs are working closely to bring these tools to life.
“This is a collaboration from day one," they said. "Aptos Labs’ team of AI experts, PhDs and Web3 developers are working directly with Microsoft’s AI team to train models, integrate AI technology into the Aptos Assistant and Github elements integrating with Aptos’ blockchain, and determine the best resources for developers and casual visitors who want to learn more about building on Aptos – or ask questions about the Aptos ecosystem, more broadly.”
Blockchains across the spectrum have rushed to adopt AI technology in recent months following the breakout success of tools like ChatGPT. Venture capitalists have directed some of the attention previously centered around crypto startups to AI, making the integration of AI key to fundraising and courting tech talent.
The Aptos blockchain has about $53 million in total value locked, according to DeFi Llama data, significantly lower than Solana but higher than competitor Sui.
UPDATE (Aug. 9, 14:08 UTC): Adds token move in second paragraph.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.