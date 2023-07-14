Tokenized Collectibles Platform Americana Is Bringing High-End Physical Items On-Chain

Backed by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six VC firm and NFT marketplace OpenSea, the company raised $6.9 million in seed funding in May 2022. Americana also launched its Something membership token then, which granted holders early access to its beta site. All 9,500 tokens, each priced at 0.069 ETH, or about $130 at the time, sold out. As of writing, the floor price of the tokens has dropped to 0.015 ETH, or about $28.