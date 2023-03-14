Metaverse Fashion Is on the Rise, but for Whom?

Digital fashion is nascent in the Web3 space, with the potential to onboard millions of users in the coming years. But as brands work out who to target with hard-to-fathom technology, adoption is still in its early stages. This piece is a part of CoinDesk’s Culture Week.

By Cam Thompson Mar 14, 2023 at 4:06 p.m. UTC