Starbucks Teams Up With Micah Johnson's Aku NFT Project
The next Starbucks Odyssey Journey will feature a Stamp "designed by Aku" and include a $100,000 donation to Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit tackling food insecurity among children.
Starbucks' Web3 loyalty program Odyssey announced a new collaboration with non-fungible token (NFT) collection Aku for its next digital collectible Stamp on its dedicated Discord channel.
The Aku collection, created by former Major League Baseball player Micah Johnson, centers around empowering young kids to dream big and NFTs from the collection have been purchased by celebrities including Trevor Noah, Pusha T and Tyra Banks.
On July 17, Starbucks will launch the new Journey called "Aku Adventure" which will allow Odyssey members to "embark on a mission with Aku." According to the Discord post, the new Stamp is "designed by Aku" and the Journey will be available to Odyssey members until August 13, 2023.
In addition, Starbucks also announced they will donate $100,000 to Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit tackling food insecurity among children as part of the launch.
Starbucks has been rolling out limited-edition NFTs to members of the invitation-only Odyssey loyalty program for several months. In March, the company released “The Siren Collection,” offering 2,000 Stamps priced at $100 each. The drop was met with such high demand that some eager collectors complained of slow wait times and technical glitches. In April, the coffee chain launched “The Starbucks First Store Collection,” a 5,000-edition Stamp collection priced at $99 each which had a smoother roll-out.
