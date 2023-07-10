Starbucks Teams Up With Micah Johnson's Aku NFT Project

Starbucks has been rolling out limited-edition NFTs to members of the invitation-only Odyssey loyalty program for several months. In March, the company released “The Siren Collection,” offering 2,000 Stamps priced at $100 each. The drop was met with such high demand that some eager collectors complained of slow wait times and technical glitches. In April, the coffee chain launched “The Starbucks First Store Collection,” a 5,000-edition Stamp collection priced at $99 each which had a smoother roll-out.