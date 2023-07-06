Is Justin Bieber’s Ape Really Worth $59,000? The Nuances of Valuing NFTs

There are many factors that go into determining how valuable an NFT is, according to industry experts. There’s the floor price, which best reflects the perceived value of the most basic NFTs in a collection. And then there’s the price of Ethereum, which can fluctuate greatly on a given day. But there are also individual factors that make one NFT more valuable than its neighbor, including its cultural significance, its rarity ranking and a collector’s personal affiliation to the asset.