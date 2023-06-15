Following Second Arrest, Trump NFT Project Says 'NOW' Is Time to Claim Prizes
Days after the former President entered a not guilty plea in Florida on federal charges, the Trump Digital Collectible project emailed winners to invite them to burn their NFTs for prizes.
Just days after Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be charged with federal crimes, his two-part non-fungible token (NFT) project, Trump Digital Collectible Cards, informed collectors that it was not letting his second arrest stop them from awarding prizes.
In an email sent from Collect Trump Cards with the subject "Claim Your Prize from the Trump Digital Trading Cards Sweepstakes NOW!", winners of prizes such as a one-on-one meeting with the former President, a gala dinner at Mar-A-Lago or group Zoom calls were told they could now burn their NFTs to claim their prizes (Full disclosure: I received a "Win Trump Prizes" NFT via a Sweepstakes write-in entry method).
Previous reporting revealed that most of the buyers of Trump’s first digital collection were first-time buyers of NFTs and the email laid out explicitly what the process of burning an NFT meant.
Those who won a prize by purchasing a Trump Digital Collectible Card NFT received a second, separate “Win Trump Prizes” NFT with their specific prize indicated within the NFT. It is this second NFT that holders must burn for prizes, not the original trading card NFT.
The site does not indicate when any prizes involving the former president will be awarded but does lay out that physical prizes, such as books or hand-signed memorabilia, would be received in 4-6 weeks.
While prices and sales spiked in March when the former president was first indicted with 34 felony counts, prices of the two Trump NFT collections have remained largely unchanged following his second indictment. The first collection, Trump Digital Collectible Cards, has seen just 144 sales with a floor price of about .15 ETH (roughly $246), while the Series 2 collection has seen 562 sales over the past seven days and a below-mint floor price of about .04 ETH (about $64). Both collections had a mint price of $99.
As for the Win Trump Prizes NFTs, at the time of writing, the number of unique owners had dropped from 799 to 788, indicating that only a few others are choosing to or are able to burn their NFTs (I burned mine without issue as part of reporting this piece).
The choice of whether to keep or burn these NFTs is open until December 31, 2023, according to the site.
