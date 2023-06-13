Bitcoin
FEWOCiOUS and Adidas Team Up on Digital and Physical NFT Sneakers

The Adidas Originals x FEWOCiOUS collection includes an NFT and a physical Adidas Originals Campus 00’s sneaker designed by the 20-year-old artist.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2023 at 3:41 p.m. UTC
Fewocious x Adidas

(Fewocious x Adidas Originals)

Non-fungible token (NFT) artist FEWOCiOUS has teamed up with Adidas Originals on a new digital NFT release linked to real-life sneakers.

According to the drop's website, the Adidas Originals x FEWOCiOUS collection is a "harmonious collision of perspectives" that includes an NFT and an artist-designed physical Adidas Originals Campus 00’s sneaker. Beginning on June 22, a supply of 4,500 Trefoil Flower Mint Passes will become available for mint on OpenSea.

The presale release will be segmented into allowlist tiers. Tier One will give early access and a discounted price to holders of at least one ALTS by Adidas NFT with DECOS ALT[er] Ego, ALTS by Adidas NFT with SOLES ALT[er] Ego or FEWOCiOUS x FewoWorld: Paint Drops NFT.

Tier Two will give presale access at regular price to holders of at least one ALTS by Adidas NFT ALT[er] Egos and all FEWOCiOUS NFT Holders. Tier Three is for any holder of at least one NFT from Gmoney's Admit One, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, Inhabants: Generative Identities or Farokh's Rug Radio collections.

The mint price for Tier One will be 0.2 ETH, or about $350, while Tier Two and Tier Three can mint at 0.25 ETH, or about $430. The public sale of the mint passes will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will be priced at 0.25 ETH.

Holders of a Trefoil Flower Mint Pass will be able to claim one physical sneaker and will receive a Digital Twin NFT that will be bound to the footwear via an NFC chip. Shipping of the physical sneakers will begin in September.

Adidas has continued to expand its Into The Metaverse NFT ecosystem in recent months, releasing the ALTS by Adidas collection in April. The legacy streetwear brand has also previously partnered with Italian luxury house Prada on a Polygon-based NFT collection and has released several successful digital wearable projects.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old FEWOCiOUS has grown his NFT portfolio, unveiling details of his upcoming Fewos NFT collection last month. The artist, whose real name is Victor Langlois, released the Paint Drop collection in April 2022, which raised $20 million in sales over 24 hours.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

