Sotheby’s Golden ‘Goose’ Sale and Mercedes Benz Puts NFTs in Motion

What: Fewocious, aka Victor Langlois, started creating colorful works of art in his early teen years before slowly building a reputation for himself in the digital art space. Now at 20, he has been dropping snippets of his upcoming profile picture (PFP) collection called “Fewos,” which pays homage to the “Frankensteins, Misunderstoods and Humanoids” of the world. Each NFT, minted as ERC-6551 tokens, is composed of hand-drawn traits that were converted into 3D art.