Nike Is Bringing Its .SWOOSH NFTs to EA Sports Games
The sportswear giant and game publisher Electronic Arts are partnering to build new immersive experiences in the EA Sports gaming ecosystem.
Nike Virtual Studios, the sportswear giant's digital arm, and video game developer EA Sports are partnering together to bring digital creations from Nike's .SWOOSH platform to the EA Sports gaming ecosystem.
Details about the partnership are limited, though Nike said in a press release that the collaboration will allow .SWOOSH members and EA Sports fans "to express their personal style through play." This includes "immersive experiences" and "new levels of customization within the EA Sports ecosystem."
EA Sports is a division of Electronic Arts that publishes games like FIFA, Madden NFL and more.
Nike's .SWOOSH platform released its first non-fungible token (NFT) sneaker collection last week, surpassing $1 million in sales. The sale of these "virtual creations" began on May 15, though the experience was hindered by technical issues and continuous delays.
At the time of writing, 97,627 of the Our Force 1 boxes have been sold from the total inventory of 106,453, according to Polygonscan.
"This partnership will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the massive EA SPORTS fan base," said Ron Faris, general manager of Nike Virtual Studios.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.