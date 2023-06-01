Bitcoin
Nike Is Bringing Its .SWOOSH NFTs to EA Sports Games

The sportswear giant and game publisher Electronic Arts are partnering to build new immersive experiences in the EA Sports gaming ecosystem.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconJun 1, 2023 at 4:16 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 1, 2023 at 4:27 p.m. UTC
EA Sports

(Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Nike Virtual Studios, the sportswear giant's digital arm, and video game developer EA Sports are partnering together to bring digital creations from Nike's .SWOOSH platform to the EA Sports gaming ecosystem.

Details about the partnership are limited, though Nike said in a press release that the collaboration will allow .SWOOSH members and EA Sports fans "to express their personal style through play." This includes "immersive experiences" and "new levels of customization within the EA Sports ecosystem."

EA Sports is a division of Electronic Arts that publishes games like FIFA, Madden NFL and more.

Nike's .SWOOSH platform released its first non-fungible token (NFT) sneaker collection last week, surpassing $1 million in sales. The sale of these "virtual creations" began on May 15, though the experience was hindered by technical issues and continuous delays.

At the time of writing, 97,627 of the Our Force 1 boxes have been sold from the total inventory of 106,453, according to Polygonscan.

"This partnership will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the massive EA SPORTS fan base," said Ron Faris, general manager of Nike Virtual Studios.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.


