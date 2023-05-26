Nike Trips Up .SWOOSH Launch While Bitcoin NFTs Soar

Nike’s jagged path to $1M: .SWOOSH, Nike’s Web3 collectibles platform, released its first NFT sneaker collection called Our Force 1 and has surpassed $1 million in sales despite a bumpy mint. The sale, which began with “First Access” on May 15 after numerous delays, faced multiple technical issues that hindered the user experience. The “General Access” sale began on May 24 – two weeks after its initially-proposed date – and also experienced issues with traffic and tech preventing many from minting. The sale is ongoing, but Nike has already deemed it a success on Twitter, despite the fact that many NFTs haven’t sold.