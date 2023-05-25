Pudgy Penguins NFT Project, Once Endangered, Proves Web3 Turnaround Is Possible

After Luca Netz and the new team took over the project, they laid out their plans to focus on building out the project’s intellectual property (IP) and “to be the brand that leads the way in onboarding people from Web2 into Web3.” Unlike the original founders, they took steps to start putting that roadmap in place, announcing during the summer of 2022 that they would be creating toys based on the penguin NFTs and releasing a children’s book.