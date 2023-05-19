To Axie Infinity and Beyond

What: Created in June 2022, pseudonymous Twitter personality and NFT collector Punk 6529 has been steadily releasing a collection of art NFTs based that references pop culture and memes. The collection, divided into three “seasons,” has released 99 ERC-1155 token editions, resulting in about 77,000 total NFTs minted as part of the collection. At the time of writing, the collection has done 20,347 ETH in total volume (nearly $37 million), according to OpenSea. According to the 6529 website, the Memes collection “is focused on the fight for the open metaverse” and has been created by a number of artists.