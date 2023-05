Web3 Represents a Strong Alternative to Today’s Internet

As often discussed here and elsewhere, bitcoin (BTC) has had a terrific year as an asset, zooming higher by a hard-to-believe degree amid an avalanche of bad news. It has also been a time of, let’s say, creativity around how to use the Bitcoin blockchain, with the emergence of what amounts to NFTs ( called ordinals ) now offered on the protocol. But this has caused strains in the ecosystem, triggering a surge in transaction fees that was so intense that Binance temporarily halted BTC withdrawals . It’s also shaking up the economics of bitcoin mining in a way that miners may welcome, especially given the pain the industry has suffered over the past year or so. The big question is this: Ordinals are a relatively modest addition to the blockchain, and they’re creating problems. Could Bitcoin handle a bigger (but not necessarily big) flood of mainstream use as a transaction processing platform?